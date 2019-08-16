‘It’s a big decision’: Eoin Morgan may step down as England ODI and T20I skipper

cricket

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:58 IST

England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan admitted he might have to step down from the role because of his recurring back injury. Morgan hobbled out during England’s World Cup group stage match against West Indies, only to recover later and slam a record-breaking ton against Afghanistan. Later, Morgan’s team created history by beating New Zealand in the World Cup final. However, Morgan has now admitted it has taken a toll on his body and wants to think before continuing or relinquishing the job.

Also Read: Shastri retained as India’s head coach, pips Hesson, Moody to the job

“It’s a physical thing. I need time to get back fit,’ Morgan told BBC Test Match Special. “I want to do it but I don’t want to let anyone down. I need more time to think, that’s the honest answer. It’s a big decision, a big commitment”

‘I need the season to end pretty soon so I can have that time to physically get fit and know it’s not an injury risk, then I’ll be able to make a call on it.

‘The amount of training I could do in the World Cup is limited. When you lead, you have to lead from the front. Hopefully that works itself out,” he added.

Under his leadership, England won their historic World Cup by beating New Zealand in a closely-fought contest. Morgan was due to take part in Euro T20 Slam but the tournament has been postponed.

Also Read: Kohli’s views were not taken in Shastri’s appointment as India’s head coach, says Kapil

“I need time,” he said. “I need the season to end pretty soon so I can have that time to physically get fit and guarantee it’s not an injury risk between this year and next, then I can make a call on it,” Morgan said.

Morgan will next be seen in action for England in November as the Three Lions aren’t scheduled to feature in white-ball cricket before that. England will take on New Zealand in a T20I series in November and will feature in 50-over format against South Africa in February.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:55 IST