Virat Kohli’s views were not taken in Ravi Shastri’s appointment as India’s head coach, says Kapil Dev

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:22 IST

Former India captain, Kapil Dev, on Friday, denied that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) for selecting India’s head coach, sought skipper Virat Kohli’s advice before making their decision. Dev, who led the CAC as the chairman, announced that incumbent Ravi Shastri will be retained as India’s head coach.

On being questioned about Kohli’s involvement in the decision-making, Dev answered that the committee did not sought any one’s advice in making the decision.

“Not at all, because if we take his (Kohli’s) views we would have taken the entire team’s views too. We haven’t asked anyone. There was no scope for that,” the 1983-World Cup winning captain said.

Shastri pipped former India teammates Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput along with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and Australian Tom Moody to the post. Former West Indies and Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons pulled out of the race, citing personal reasons.

“Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is Ravi Shastri as all of you were expecting... (But) It was a very close race. Shastri’s presentation was about what he did in the last two years and the way forward for the Indian team,” Dev said.

This will be Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:22 IST