Team India coach selection live updates: Ravi Shastri leads the race; Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput also in contention

Preview: The process to select the next Team India head coach is underway currently. The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) began the process on Friday with former all-rounder Robin Singh appearing first for the interview. Singh, a former Mumbai Indians coach, appeared before the three-member panel, which also comprises Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. The CAC will announce the selected candidate later this evening. Five names -- incumbent Ravi Shastri, Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson and Tom Moody -- are in contention for the high-profile position.

Follow Team India coach selection live updates below:

18:00 hrs IST Who is the frontrunner to bag the job? Incumbent Ravi Shastri is believed to be overwhelming favourite to retain his spot as the next India head coach. However, Shastri will face tough competition from Tom Moody. India’s head coach will be selected for the period starting September 5 till November 24, 2021.





17:50 hrs IST Phil Simmons pulls out A member of the CAC informed Hindustan Times that Simmons has pulled out of the race before breaking for lunch. No reasons were given for the former West Indies coach’s last minute decision to pull out. Ravi Shastri is expected to make his presentation at around 5 pm while the press conference to announce the name of the coach is slated for 6 pm as of now.





17:40 hrs IST Contender 5: Robin Singh (India) Former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh is now an experienced coach. He began his coaching career immediately after hanging his boots from international cricket and was in charge of the India Under-19 side. In 2006, he was appointed coach of India A where he worked with cricketers like Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir. Following this, he was appointed fielding coach of the Indian team and was part of the management when India lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007. Also, he was appointed head coach of the now-defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers. He was then appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians in 2010 and currently, is the fielding coach of the franchise.





17:30 hrs IST Contender 4: Lalchand Rajput (India) A former opening batsman for Mumbai Lalchand Rajput was coach of Under-19 Indian Cricket Team during the tour of England. Also, he was the manager of a young Indian side which won the World T20 in South Africa back in 2007. Rajput was then appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians in its first season and then got his big break when he was named head coach of Afghanistan’s national team, replacing Pakistan’s Inzamam ul Haq. After his contract was terminated by Afghanistan cricket board, he was named head coach of Zimbabwe in May 2018. Currently, he was the head coach of Winnipeg Hawks franchise team for the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament.





17:20 hrs IST Contender 3: Mike Hesson (New Zealand) The diminutive Mike Hesson forged a brilliant partnership with Brendon McCullum and New Zealand cricket prospered under this duo. Under Hesson, New Zealand became an irrepressible Test unit in home conditions and also adopted a very dynamic brand of cricket which saw them gallop their way to the World Cup finals in 2015. Also, Hesson was appointed coach of Kings XI Punjab for Indian Premier League in 2019. He resigned from this post earlier this month in order to make himself available for this role.





17:10 hrs IST Contender 2: Tom Moody (Australia) Tom Moody has rich coaching experience and his pedigree makes him one of the favourites to bag the job. He has earlier coached Sri Lanka and has experience in Indian cricket as he was the head coach of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Also, he the tournament in charge of Caribbean Premier League and has had coaching stints in Bangladesh Premier League as well as in Pakistan Super League.





17:00 hrs IST Contender 1: Ravi Shastri (India) The incumbent Ravi Shastri got the backing of Team India captain Virat Kohli to continue as the head coach. The Indian team has had mixed results under the Kohli-Shastri partnership. He has been associated as interim coach and manager of the side previously too and was appointed head coach of the Indian team in 2017 by the Cricket Advisory Committee which comprised Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Under Shastri, India have not won any significant trophy and barring the series win in Australia, the team struggled in Test matches in South Africa and England and was also ousted from the 2019 World Cup when they lost to New Zealand.





16:50 hrs IST What is the process of selecting next coach? The six shortlisted candidates will submit their presentation – which is a roadmap for Indian cricket’s future – to the Kapil Dev CAC. The committee also holds the rights to conduct an interview session with the candidates. It should be noted that out of the six shortlisted candidates, Phil Simmons as withdrawn his application.





16:40 hrs IST Who will select new coach? A three-member committee comprising former India captain Kapil Dev, former India head coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former India women’s team captain Shantha Rangaswamy has been appointed by the CoA to select the next India head coach.



