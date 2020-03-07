‘It’s a no-brainer,’ Mitchell Starc wants change in Women’s World Cup schedule

cricket

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 18:37 IST

It is a “no brainer” that ICC should introduce reserve days for all World Cup knockout matches, including the men’s T20 showpiece later this year, Australian quick Mitchell Starc said on Saturday.

England women’s team was left aggrieved on Thursday after its semifinal clash against India was washed out without a ball being bowled and it sent Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. into the summit clash due to their top finish in the group stage.

READ | Brett Lee explains why India’s win at T20 World Cup is important for women’s cricket

“In my opinion, it’s a no-brainer,” Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “I’m sure if both games were washed out, everyone would be barking mad at the ICC for no reserve days. Considering it’s a double header, there’s obviously no downside for either team with turnaround for time between finals.”

Starc, who left Australia’s tour of South Africa midway to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the T20 World Cup final against India, called for inclusion of reserve days in multi-nation tournaments.

“I only heard the other day that it’s the same (rules) for ours,” he said.

“It’s not for me to change the rules. It’s up to the ICC. If that’s the way they go for our World Cup, I think it needs to be looked at for World Cups and all world events going forward.” Australia is set to host the men’s T20 World Cup from October 18 to November 15.