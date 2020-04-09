It’s for government to decide, not Shoaib Akhtar: Madan Lal on Ind-Pak series

cricket

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 17:16 IST

Former India fast bowler Madan Lal on Thursday rejected Shoaib Akhtars proposal of having a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan in order to raise funds for the coronavirus pandemic, saying such decisions are made by the government only after taking all the things into consideration.

“It’s for the government to decide, not Shoaib Akhtar (decision on bilateral series between India and Pakistan). It depends on government to government. They take all such decisions,” Lal told IANS.

“Even before also, it was up to the Indian government to take a decision and only after that the BCCI would decide whether they would play against Pakistan or not,” he added.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said India and Pakistan can play either a three-match ODI or a T20I series behind closed doors which can raise millions of dollars of funds to help both the countries in such a desperate time.

“I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. I cannot understand why this is a bad idea,” Akhtar said.

READ: Deep Dasgupta says management needs to judiciously handle young player

“Players can play after undergoing testing, if the series happens, just think how many people will watch the matches on television, think about the funds the series can generate. For the first time, there will be no loser, there is everything to gain, imagine Indian team winning the match, and the funds going to Pakistan as well and vis-a-vis,” the Rawalpindi Express said.

However, Lal is not convinced that the idea can work even a little bit in the near future.

“Right now, we are fighting against coronavirus. It’s not going to happen for a couple of months. Once the coronavirus is gone, then the government can decide whether to play or not against Pakistan.

“All the other things also have to be looked at while making such decisions,” Lal, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, emphasised.

Over 5,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while more than 160 people have lost their lives. In Pakistan, the situation is no better as more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported while over 60 lives have been lost.