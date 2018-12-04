It’s not easy to move from league to league: Chris Gayle on his current workload

Chris Gayle, who is the most-traveled cricketer ever, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, has said that he would like to make things simpler for himself in the future.

The West Indian played the Afghanistan Premier League in Sharjah in October, then played the first match of the Jozi Stars’ Mzansi Super League in South Africa and then went back to the UAE.

Gayle returned to South Africa from the T10 tournament in Sharjah on Sunday.

“In the future, I’m looking forward to things being a bit more simpler for me, from a personal point of view. It’s not so easy, to be honest with you. Especially at this age as well. You jump on a flight, and then you jump on a cricket field. But in a way you manage yourself, and I have a great team that keeps the body ready to perform up to standard and I’ve been doing this for years,” Gayle told ESPNCricinfo.

“You make the necessary adjustment as quickly as possible, and take it from there. It’s not a big issue. It’s not a big concern for me at this point in time to be honest,” said Gayle.

The 39-year-old, who plays in almost all the cricket leagues in the world, has travelled 2.03 million km in his career so far. Gayle has featured in 869 first-class, List A and T20 matches totally. He played his debut first-class match for Jamaica in 1998.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 18:42 IST