e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘It’s time we started delivering and stopped talking’: Jason Holder tells Windies to perform in second NZ test

‘It’s time we started delivering and stopped talking’: Jason Holder tells Windies to perform in second NZ test

West Indies top five combined for 100 runs across both innings, four fewer than what number six Jermaine Blackwood scored in the second innings alone, as the visitors were bundled out for 138 and 247 at Seddon Park.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
WELLINGTON
West Indies' Jason Holder in action.
West Indies' Jason Holder in action.(REUTERS)
         

West Indies captain Jason Holder pulled few punches after his side suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat to New Zealand before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton, saying his batsmen need to deliver in the next game.

West Indies top five combined for 100 runs across both innings, four fewer than what number six Jermaine Blackwood scored in the second innings alone, as the visitors were bundled out for 138 and 247 at Seddon Park.

“Our batting wasn’t good enough in both innings,” Holder said before giving credit to Blackwood and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for a rearguard 155-run partnership that ensured the visitors were not bowled out twice in one day.

“Credit to Jermaine and Alzarri to bring some respectability to our batting but quite frankly our top order needs to stand up.”

Holder added while the bowlers had challenged New Zealand’s batsmen on the first day and Blackwood and Joseph had fought well in the second innings, serious questions needed to be asked before the second test in Wellington starting on Friday.

“I think it’s time we started delivering and stopped talking. We have talked and promised a lot,” Holder said.

“But now it’s a matter to all look at ourselves in the mirror and understand that we need to fight harder. We have just got to turn it around. Only we can do that.”

The second test in the two-match series starts at the Basin Reserve. Holder said it was likely that fast bowler Kemar Roach would return home after his father died shortly before the first test started.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich would also need to have his finger injury assessed after he did not bat in either innings in Hamilton, Holder said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In