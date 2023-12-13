'It was very hard to get back and start moving on': Rohit Sharma's emotional first address since India's World Cup loss

For the first time since the night of November 19, when India lost to Australia in the final of the 2023 World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma has spoken about that painful defeat in Ahmedabad. Sure, a near teary-eyed Rohit addressed the post-match presentation ceremony, and was consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India's gut-wrenching defeat. But beyond those two striking visuals, the India captain went underground.

An emotional Rohit Sharma after India lost to Australia in the World Cup final. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite being named in India's Test squad for the series in South Africa, Rohit remained quiet for the longest time… until now. The skipper, in a heartfelt video, revealed the range of emotions he and the rest of the teammates experienced as they tried to come to terms with the result. It has been almost a month since India's World Cup heartbreak, and naturally, with time, Rohit has healed as he thanked the public for the unwavering support.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"After the final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on, which is why I decided that I need to get my mind out of this. But then, wherever I was, I realised that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone's effort, how well we played. I feel for all of them. They all, along with us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup, along with us," Rohit said in a video posted on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Everywhere we went during this entire campaign, there was so much support from everyone who came to the stadium firstly and people who were watching it from home as well. I want to appreciate what the people have done for us, in that one and half month period. But again, if I think more and more about that I feel quite disappointed that we were not able to go all the way."

Also Read: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli is the ideal recipe for India's success at T20 World Cup

While the loss was crushing for everyone – the players and the 1.5 billion other people of India, Rohit has taken solace from the fact that until the final, Team India were the most dominant unit throughout the tournament. Unbeaten for 10 matches, Virat Kohli emerged as the leading run-scorer and Mohammed Shami the highest wicket-taker. Rohit himself burned up the charts with over 500 runs in the series, with significant contributions in all but two matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In their journey, India played some outstanding cricket, stretching their winning streak against arch-rivals Pakistan and defeating their bogey team New Zealand, not once but twice. Despite falling short in the final, the support from the public acted as balm on Rohit's wounds, one that has allowed him to get back on his feet and focus on the next task at hand – a challenging three-Test series against the Proteas starting November 26, followed by a five-match series against England in the Pataudi Trophy next month.

"For me to see, you know, people coming up to me, telling me that they were proud of the team, you know made me feel good. Along with them, I was healing as well. I felt, okay these are the kind of things you want to hear," added Rohit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"People, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that. So it gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON