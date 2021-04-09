'It will startle RCB's plans': Daniel Vettori wants big-hitting batsman to open for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 opener

Last year, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock formed a very valuable opening partnership for Mumbai Indians. But this season, with the South Africa wicketkeeper batsman will miss out on the first few games due to the mandatory seven-day quarantine. In his absence, MI are sure to fret over the opening combination ahead of their IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

Ishan Kishan is one useful candidate for that position, but the team might benefit more by making him bat at No. 3. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has picked Australian batsman Chris Lynn to open the batting with Rohit, given his big-hitting abilities and in fact believes promoting Lynn as an opener can surprise the RCB bowling line-up.

"I think I would look at Chris Lynn at the top of the order because I think it will startle RCB’s plans. They want to bowl Washington Sundar at the top against Ishan Kishan. Lynn has been on the bed for over the years," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I don’t think he played a game last year. I like his aggressive style. It’s the first game of the tournament and he will try and take it on. And if Chepauk doesn’t turn, then it will suit him even more."

Lynn has been a vital part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ set up playing for the franchise for six seasons and scoring 1274 runs in 40 matches. He was picked up by MI during the 2020 IPL auction but did not get to play a single game last year. Vettori's sentiments were echoed by former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who feels Kishan is better suited batting at No. 3

“I like Lynn opening considering that CSK is not playing in Chennai so it’s not likely to be a turner, so why not open with Lynn? Because then Ishan Kishan comes down at the number where he was sensational at last season and the batting order just looks that much stronger and deeper,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.