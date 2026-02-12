ITA vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Nepal rely on Wankhede Stadium crowd during must-win match in wide-open Group C

Live

ITA vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Nepal players acknowledge the Wankhede Stadium crowd.

ITA vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: The Winter Olympics are taking place in Milano Cortina in Italy this months and are the focus for many in that nation – but many many miles away, Italy's cricket team has made their Cricket World Cup bow, and today will get the chance to playa against another country which prides itself on imposing, towering mountains. When Nepal started off their tournament against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, it would have been easy to believe it was a home game – such was the support of fans, many of whom had migrated into India, many of whom travelled large distances to be present for this tournament. And the players used that rousing support to put on a show – they went neck-to-neck with a team which was much stronger on paper, mounting an exhilarating chase and taking it down to the very last over. Despite not quite getting over the line, Nepal sent a signal of intent – they might have to work very hard from here to find progression, but England's loss to West Indies yesterday has left the door open. Italy, meanwhile, have admitted that the occasion got to them in their own opener against Scotland, and will be keen to bounce back – with or without captain Wayne Madsen, who was injured while fielding in the opener. There was plenty to like about Italy, but they will need to be just a touch more cutthroat and clinical at this level, where quiet phses of play can get punished very quickly. The loser of this match won't necessarily be out of the tournament, but with two losses from two games, they will require some sort of miracle to find progression later on. So a must-win match for winless teams. ...Read More

