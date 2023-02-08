Home / Cricket / 'It's a pretty silly thing to say': Chappell roasts ex-players for believing 'Australia are favourites' to beat India

cricket
Published on Feb 08, 2023

Former captain Ian Chappell though feels such claims are 'silly' and that the players and media cannot be further from reality given how bullish India have been playing at home, ransacking touring teams over the year.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Everytime a big series between two cricketing giants is played, predictions are rife. And the Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring India and Australia is no exception. For the first time in six years, the Test series will be played in India, and with Australia having endured consecutive defeats in 2018/19 and 2020/21, Pat Cummins and Co. will seek revenge. The fact that Australia haven't won a Test series in India since 2004 is like a monkey on the Aussies' back. Many, including Jason Gillespie, Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist – two of whom were part of that campaign 19 years ago - feel Australia are favourites to win the series and predicted a 2-1 outcome in favour of the Aussies.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has stayed with India since 2017. But not only former cricketers, but the media too is hyping Australia's chances. Despite the absence of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green in the first Test, and Josh Hazlewood likely from the second as well, certain outlets have backed Australia to pull off a memorable win. Former captain Ian Chappell though feels such claims are 'silly' and that the players and media cannot be further from reality given how bullish India have been playing at home, ransacking touring teams over the year. Since losing to England in 2012, India have been undefeated at home and Chappell reckons the streak is only going to extend.

"Honestly, I don't worry too much about the media because a lot of them don't know what they are talking about. But there have been ex-players who've said that Australia are favourites. Well, I think that's a pretty silly thing to say," Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.

Surprisingly, the build-up to then series has been less about the players and more about the pitches on which the Tests will be played. There has hardly been talks about a showdown between Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins, R Ashwin vs Marnus Labuschagne or Nathan Lyon vs Cheteshwar Pujara. Instead, it's the wickets that have made more noise, which Chappell sees no logic in. When England toured India in early 2021 – a lot of hue and cry was made about the pitches that were on offer as the visitors struggled against Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. However, Chappell, calling a spade a spade, remained firm in his stance.

"Whatever the pitch is, that's what you've got to play on and that's what you've got to find a way to make runs on. What I saw of England's batting, it's the worst I've ever seen spin bowling played. Watch what England did and do the exact opposite. You've got a chance," Chappell added.

