'It's a reflection of society. People don't have time': Tom Moody explains alarming decline of Test cricket

Since the announcement of the South African squad for the Test series against New Zealand earlier this month, a significant debate has emerged surrounding the future of Test cricket. The South African board's decision to make all SA20 players available for the domestic franchise league, even if it means missing an away Test series, has sparked concerns about the potential dangers it might set for the format. However, there is an acknowledgement of the financial benefits that the SA20 offers to the South African board. Tom Moody during his stint as Sri Lanka head coach(Getty Images)

According to former Australian player Tom Moody, currently serving as the coach of the International League T20 (ILT20) side Desert Vipers, this move reflects a broader shift in society. Moody contends that the time fans allocate to a cricket match has gradually decreased, influencing the market dynamics.

“I think it's clear that the appetite for T20 cricket… both the audience and the players are very much attracted to the shorter format of the game. And I think that's a reflection of society. People don't have the time they used to have many years ago,” says Moody.

“I still think there is a place for Test cricket. We've seen so many wonderful Test matches and series played out just over recent, recent months. So, I believe there is a home for Test cricket, but I think there's going to be a lot of playing nations that are going to find it a lot harder to sustain a full calendar of Test cricket, purely because the challenge of all the franchise cricket that's going on around the world.”

But players are slowly – but surely – prioritising T20 franchise cricket over the internationals. Isn’t that a dangerous trend?

“We've seen that happen over the last few years. There's no question of that. Players get to a certain age in their career where they feel they would like to be available longer and get exposed to all the franchise opportunities out there. At the end of the day, I think if you ask any young player breaking through any national setup, their prized possession would be to play Test cricket and be recognised as a player who had conquered Test cricket at the highest level,” says Moody.

The former Australia star comes from an era when T20 cricket was non-existent. But if he were a modern-day cricketer, how would he have maintained the balance?

“I've only been involved in roles off the field for many years. To me, I think it's (T20) a great game, and it would have suited the way I played as well. But (when it comes to) balancing it, I think my priority would have always been representing the country because there's nothing like that and having success at the highest level there. But franchise cricket is a pretty privileged position for many players these days,” says the Vipers head coach.

Moody on ILT20

The Australian coach has been associated with the Vipers since the inaugural season last year, where the side lost in the final to Gulf Giants. But Moody remains mightily impressed with the quality on show in the UAE league. While he believes no league can match the IPL, ILT20 is surely “getting up.”

“This is our second season, so it's still very much in its infant stages. But I think it's fair to say that the standard of this league is right up there. Obviously, IPL is the premium league, and it is very hard to match the quality and the standard that's displayed there. But, certainly, the ILT20 can be compared against any league in the world. You only have to look at the quality of the players that it attracts.”