"It's an honour to lead Indian team": Robin Uthappa ahead of Hong Kong Sixes 2024

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 and it's an honour to lead the Indian team. Some great cricketing action coming your way on November 1, 2 & 3," Uthappa said as quoted by the Hong Kong Cricket release.

The Indian squad will have the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli and Shahbaz Nadeem. Chipli and Goswami too expressed their delight on representing India in this fast-paced form of the game.

"It's a great feeling to represent India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 which ensures some nail-biting encounters and entertaining performances," said Chipli.

"Hong Kong Sixes is a distinguished format of the game and can't wait to represent India," added Goswami.

All-rounder Stuart Binny who will play a key role for India is thrilled to play against some of the best cricketers around the globe. "Thrilled to represent India in Hong Kong Sixes 2024 and looking forward to playing against some of the best players in the world."

"Get ready all the Hong Kong cricket fans as Hong Kong Sixes is back after seven years. The competition will be played between November 1 to November 3," Hong Kong skipper Nizakhat Khan said as the release added.

The Hong Kong Sixes 2024 kickstarts on November 1 and will run till November 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground, featuring 12 teams, competing in six-a-side matches. Hosts Hong Kong will take on South Africa in the first match while arch-rivals India and Pakistan will also be up against each other on Day 1.

