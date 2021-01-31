‘It's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position’, says Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne has been having a great time as a bowler in the ongoing Big Bash League. He was the highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded Test series against India and now, he is winning games for his team Brisbane Heat as a leg-spinner in the T20 tournament.
Labuschagne currently has a bowling average of 11.00 which also happens to be the best by any bowler this BBL season. He has scalped 10 wickets in four matches including two three-wicket hauls. In fact, he has taken more wickets than some big-ticket overseas players like Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Milne.
Labuschagne has successfully filled the void left by young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The world's No.3 ranked Test batsman is extremely happy to do the job with the ball for his team.
“I love being in the game and it's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position. The guys who bowl before me build the pressure and it means teams need to come hard at me at the 11, 12-over mark. It's the twin leggies, I love it; (Swepson and I have) played cricket for a long time together, enjoy working on plans, fields and it's great to see him bowling so well too,” Labuschagne told Australian Associated Press (AAP).
The duo of Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson has strengthened the Brisbane Heat bowling attack. Their presence has been so effective that the Heat are in the race of making to the BBL 10 final which will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 6.
On Sunday. Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets to enter the challenger where they face Perth Scorchers. Both teams will fight for the ticket to the finale, at Manuka Oval on February 4.
