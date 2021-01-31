IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘It's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position’, says Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne(Twitter)
Marnus Labuschagne(Twitter)
cricket

‘It's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position’, says Marnus Labuschagne

The world's No.3 ranked Test batsman is extremely happy to the job with the ball for his team.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne has been having a great time as a bowler in the ongoing Big Bash League. He was the highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded Test series against India and now, he is winning games for his team Brisbane Heat as a leg-spinner in the T20 tournament.

Labuschagne currently has a bowling average of 11.00 which also happens to be the best by any bowler this BBL season. He has scalped 10 wickets in four matches including two three-wicket hauls. In fact, he has taken more wickets than some big-ticket overseas players like Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Milne.

Labuschagne has successfully filled the void left by young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The world's No.3 ranked Test batsman is extremely happy to do the job with the ball for his team.

“I love being in the game and it's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position. The guys who bowl before me build the pressure and it means teams need to come hard at me at the 11, 12-over mark. It's the twin leggies, I love it; (Swepson and I have) played cricket for a long time together, enjoy working on plans, fields and it's great to see him bowling so well too,” Labuschagne told Australian Associated Press (AAP).

ALSO READ | BBL: Mitchell Marsh lashes out at umpire, gets fined $5,000 - WATCH

The duo of Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson has strengthened the Brisbane Heat bowling attack. Their presence has been so effective that the Heat are in the race of making to the BBL 10 final which will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 6.

On Sunday. Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets to enter the challenger where they face Perth Scorchers. Both teams will fight for the ticket to the finale, at Manuka Oval on February 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marnus labuschagne big bash league brisbane heat
app
Close
Who will take home the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?(BCCI)
Who will take home the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?(BCCI)
cricket

Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final: Baroda 36 for 6

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • Follow live score and updates of the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 between Tamil Nadu and Baroda being played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep Yadav (C) with Gautam Gambhir (L) and Robin Uthappa in IPL 2016.(BCCI)
Kuldeep Yadav (C) with Gautam Gambhir (L) and Robin Uthappa in IPL 2016.(BCCI)
cricket

'He taught me everything': Kuldeep highlights Gambhir's role in his career

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Kuldeep Yadav's journey from being an Under-19 cricketer to becoming a bowler for India wouldn't have been possible without one man – former India batsman and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane run between wickets. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane run between wickets. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Would make Rahane captain and let Kohli focus on batting': Ex Aus allrounder

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • Despite praising Kohli for the culture he has inculcated in the team in terms of fitness, the former all-rounder feels the Indian players are almost afraid of him, which is not the case with Rahane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane,(AP)
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane,(AP)
cricket

‘Team's hard work was inspiring’: PM Modi hails India's historic win over AUS

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:28 PM IST
During his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said that the hard work and grit shown by the Indian players was truly inspiring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara. (Getty Images)
Cheteshwar Pujara. (Getty Images)
cricket

'One of the best timers of the ball': Cheteshwar Pujara lauds India youngster

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • 'He is one of the best timers of the ball. He has a natural ability to react to the ball a little earlier,' Pujara said of the 21-year-old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mohammad Hafeez. (Getty Images)
File image of Mohammad Hafeez. (Getty Images)
cricket

Mohammad Hafeez left out of Pakistan T20I squad to play South Africa

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • Hafeez, who is not among the PCB's centrally contracted players, is currently playing in the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin is likely to surpass Harbhajan Singh at some point in the series. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin is likely to surpass Harbhajan Singh at some point in the series. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: R Ashwin eyes impressive feat, set to go past Harbhajan Singh

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • India vs England: When R Ashwin takes the field against England at the Chepauk, the off-spinner will be eyeing an impressive landmark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
cricket

PCB to formulate policy on vaccination of players

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The government on Sunday sent a special plane of the Pakistan Air Force to China to bring the first batch of the 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne(Twitter)
Marnus Labuschagne(Twitter)
cricket

‘It's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The world's No.3 ranked Test batsman is extremely happy to the job with the ball for his team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pacer Ronit More ripped apart the Saurashtra middle and lower order with a five-for to give Karnataka an upper hand in their Ranji Trophy semi-finals in Bengaluru on Friday.(Getty Images)
Pacer Ronit More ripped apart the Saurashtra middle and lower order with a five-for to give Karnataka an upper hand in their Ranji Trophy semi-finals in Bengaluru on Friday.(Getty Images)
cricket

Former stars sympathise with domestic players

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:37 PM IST
And eminent players of the past, many of whom had used the country's premier domestic tournament as a platform to announce their arrival, sympathised with the current lot of cricketers but also agreed with the BCCI's unprecedented decision to not conduct the tournament for the first time since its inception in 1934-35.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland’s 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
Nagaland’s 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021: MI invite Nagaland's 16-year-old leg spinner for trials

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Nagaland Cricket Association's Honorary Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing confirmed the development on Sunday through a social media post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
cricket

If both players fail, England will be in trouble, says Ian Chappell

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Chappell asserted that it will add a lot of pressure on Joe Root if the duo of Dom Silbey and Rory Burns fails against the Indian attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar (L) and Prithvi Shaw (R)(HT Collage)
Arjun Tendulkar (L) and Prithvi Shaw (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi named in over 100 probables

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Arjun, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, recently made his Mumbai senior debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he played against Haryana, albeit in a losing cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title in 2020.(MI/Twitter)
Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title in 2020.(MI/Twitter)
cricket

'They don't have a backup for Boult': Chopra says MI need two overseas pacers

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Chopra believes that the move has left the five-time champions without a back-up option for seamer Trent Boult.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP