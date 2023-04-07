'It's like Manchester United vs Liverpool': Moeen Ali drops head-turning statement ahead of MI-CSK clash in IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster clash in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Saturday. Both teams are the among the most successful sides in the tournament's history; while MI have won five IPL titles so far (the highest by a franchise), CSK are closely behind with four trophies to their name. Incidentally, both sides have won all of their titles under a single captain; Rohit Sharma had led the Mumbai Indians to all five titles while Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the skipper in the side's four wins. MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma(IPL)

And ahead of the clash, Moeen has spiced up the rivalry even further, as he likened the intense battles to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool.

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket," Moeen said in the pre-match conference during CSK's training session on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium.

"In football’s point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” the England all-rounder said further.

Both teams, however, have struggled post the mega auction in 2022 having lost a major core of their players. While CSK had finished ninth in the points table, MI finished at the bottom in the 2022 edition.

Their rivalry – also termed as the ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL – is tilted in favour of Mumbai Indians who have 20 wins to show in 34 meetings with CSK.

Moeen further backed CSK’s strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

“I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on," said the CSK star.

