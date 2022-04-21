'It's like Shahid Afridi batting sensibly': Twitter in shock as Ravindra Jadeja drops 2 catches, Dhoni misses stumping

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a brilliant start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday evening. The defending champions pushed Rohit Sharma and co on the backfoot right from the word go. 25-year-old Mukesh Choudhary struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Rohit and Ishan Kishan on 0 after CSK invited MI to bat first.

However, the contest witnessed some rare sightings and not once but twice as CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja dropped two sitters during the contest.

CATCH all the updates of IPL 2022

The incident took place in the final delivery of the second over bowled by Mitchell Santner. Dewald Brevis got a lifeline while he was batting at 2 as Jadeja dropped a catch while trying to run from extra cover to mid-off.

Brevis, however, failed to do much and was soon dismissed on 4 in the very next over.

Jadeja once again became the centre of discussion when he made a similar mistake in the 12th over. The incident once again took place in the over bowled by Santner as MI debutant Hrithik Shokeen was the man, who got lucky this time.

FOLLOW | IPL 2022, CSK vs MI LIVE updates

Soon after the drop, Twitter flooded with memes as former Delhi Capitals cricketer Amit Mishra also chipped in with his hilarious take. Here are a few tweets:

Jadeja dropping a catch and MSD missing a stumping is like Shahid Afridi batting sensibly with eyes open. No one can believe it happened.

#MIvCSK #TATAIPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 21, 2022

Mukesh taking wickets, Dhoni missing stumping, Jadeja dropping catch. What next? RCB winning IPL 2022? — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 21, 2022

Jadeja’s muffed up two chances. Out of Ripley’s Believe it or Not! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 21, 2022

"I was alive when Ravindra Jadeja dropped two catches in a cricket match ."#MIvCSK #IPL #IPL20222 — Kumaran Kumanan (@KumaranKumanan) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Jadeja was not the only one making rookie mistakes on the pitch. Former CSK captain MS Dhoni too missed an easy stumping opportunity against Suryakumar Yadav in the second over. Dwayne Bravo too failed to hold on a routine catch while fielding at slips, handing a second chance to Tilak Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 43-ball 51 to help MI post 155/7 in 20 overs.