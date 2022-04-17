'I've a bigger goal. Sometimes people don't believe it': Karthik reiterates desire to be 'part of the Indian team'

Through the better part of the last summer, Dinesh Karthik remained in England after the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was temporarily suspended. Karthik emerged as a fresh face in the commentary box and on various cricket discussion shows. But in him was brewing the intention to make an India return even at 36. And on many occasions he did make it clear, but despite the talent he bore, Karthik was long written off given his age, until fans got a glimpse of why the veteran Indian batter has been so keen on his plans.

In six innings in IPL 2022, Karthik has scored 197 runs in just 94 deliveries at a strike rate of 209.6 with a boundary every three balls. In all the six times he has batted not once did his strike rate fall below 190 nor once did he go without hitting a boundary.

On Saturday night against Delhi Capitals, Karthik walked in following a top-order collapse after Royal Challengers Bangalore batted first and laced five boundaries and as many sixes in 34 balls to score 66 runs and revive the team from 92 for 5 in 11.2 overs to 189 for 5 in 20 overs.

ALOS READ: 'They have already got Pant': Ex-NZ pacer explains how India can make place for Dinesh Karthik in T20 World Cup squad

His knock helped RCB beat Delhi by 16 runs at the Wankhede Stadium and was awarded his second Man of the Match trophy in IPL 2022. And collecting the trophy, Karthik reiterated his desire once again.

"I must admit I have a bigger goal," Karthik told host broadcaster Star Sports. "I have been working really, really hard. Sometimes people don't believe it. But my aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of the journey. I have been doing everything I can to be part of that Indian team. This is one step in that direction."

This is not the first time Karthik has spoken about his plan to for an India return or be part of the T20 World Cup plans. He spoke about the same when he collected his first Player of the Match award this season and admitted that he is eyeing the finisher role in India's T20I team even before the tournament had begun.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis too was full of praise for the wicketkeeper-batter.

"To get 190 you needed a special innings, and credit goes to the two boys Shahbaz and DK. We felt like we haven't been as good as we would've liked at death bowling, so today we had a special plan.

"It was pretty wet out there, and the start they had, many teams would fall away. But we stuck around. A good win."

"The way DK is playing at the moment, I may sound like a broken record, but he is playing the best he has ever. He is so clear, calm and composed," du Plessis said.