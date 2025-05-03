'I've a feeling Vaibhav Suryavanshi will break Sachin Tendulkar's record...': Vaughan's daring shout after IPL exploits

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the world earlier this week when he took the field for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans. The 14-year-old, playing in only his second IPL match, broke the record for the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament's rich history. He smashed his ton in just 35 balls, and by the time he was dismissed, RR were all but ensured of an easy win in a huge 210-run chase. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians(AFP)

The innings sparked instant chatter about the youngster, with his exploits with the bat being lauded by experts and fans alike. On Saturday, Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer, also spoke in detail about Suryavanshi's emergence in the IPL this season, and discussed the prospect of the youngster making his international debut.

Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record for being the youngest Indian debutant in men's cricket, having made his debut at 16 years and 205 days in a Test against Pakistan in 1989. Suryavanshi is currently 14; however, Vaughan also advised caution, insisting that there is no need for India to “rush” the teenager into the international setup.

“They got to be very careful,” Vaughan told the Club Prairie Pire Podcast.

"India play that much white-ball cricket that it can overlap with the Test team at times. There will be opportunities. My advice would be, do not rush him. Just let him play.

“IPL is a lot of pressure enough, just let him enjoy for a while. We are all going to see him play for India, it's just a case of whether he will be 14, 15, or 16. I've a feeling he will probably beat Sachin's record to play for India. But I wouldn't be rushing him,” said Vaughan.

Suryavanshi in IPL 2025

The youngster has played in four matches so far, kickstarting his career in the tournament against Lucknow Super Giants last week. Notably, he hit a six off the very first ball he faced in the tournament against Shardul Thakur. He scored 34 off 20 deliveries against the LSG, gaining praise from experts for his aggressive approach.

His century came in the match against the Titans, but Suryavanshi failed to repeat his heroics in RR's last game against the Mumbai Indians, falling for a two-ball duck.