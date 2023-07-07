'I've been hearing this a lot…': Babar Azam's raucous World Cup reply to 'India degrading Pakistan' jibe

For the first time since the World Cup 2023 schedule came out, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has addressed the match against India and where he and his team stand in terms of touring the country in October-November this year. Although the fixtures have been declared, the Pakistan Cricket Board is apparently reluctant to come to India due to security concerns, for which they have even asked the ICC and BCCI to change the venue for two of their matches – against Australia in Bengaluru and versus Afghanistan in Chennai. Both requests were turned down and the latest is that the Pakistan government will approve a final clearance only after being thoroughly convinced of security arrangements. Babar Azam is set to play his first-ever cricket match in India at the 2023 World Cup.(Getty)

Babar, who was away on Hajj, returned to Pakistan and addressed his first press conference ahead of the series against Sri Lanka. However, one of the questions directed at Babar was about whether Pakistan will end their wait of winning a World Cup despite coming close on the previous two occasions. When asked about the prospect of finally holding an ICC World Cup trophy, that too in India, where the reporter claimed 'Pakistan cricket is being degraded', Babar cut to the chase pretty quickly.

"I've been hearing a lot. We are going to play the World Cup, not to play against India. Barring India, there are other different teams whom we have to play against. If we can beat them, we will play the final. Our focus is not on one team but all 10 of them. Our plan is to play well against all teams, win matches and then secure a ticket of the final," the Pakistan captain said.

The India vs Pakistan blockbuster is set to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricketing venue, where Babar and his men will be keen to change history, which is heavily stacked in India's favour. India are 7-0 up against Pakistan in ODI World Cups and although the 1992 champions finally broke the hoodoo with a 10-wicket drubbing at the 2021 T20 World Cup, the 50-over format is a different ball game altogether. Besides, that Pakistan would be playing a cricket match in India after 10 years, in front of 1,30,000 people will be a challenge no member of this team, including captain Babar, would have witnessed.

"Our thought is simple. Wherever there is cricket, there are matches… we have to go and play. As a professional, you have to be ready for everything – play in different conditions and environment. This is what we call challenge. As a player and captain, my aim is to go to every country and perform well, dominate and win matches for Pakistan. So that is what is on our minds and not that we have to play well against one team," Babar added.

