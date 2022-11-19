‘I’ve got my strengths and he’s got his’: NZ star on comparison with Suryakumar, makes bold prediction about IND batter

Suryakumar Yadav has earned himself the title of Indian Mr. 360, courtesey to his explosive strokeplay, sending the ball to almost every corner of the ground. The 32-year-old has finished as the third highest run scorer in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where India lost in the semifinals. He amassed over 1000 runs in 2022 and is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter.

The meteoric rise of Suryakumar in the shortest format of the game has stunned quite a few contemporaries. And one among them is New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, who feels he couldn't even dream of emulating some of the incredible shots that Indian plays with ease.

“He’s absolutely incredible. The things that he does I wouldn’t even dream of doing. I would love to try but we have very different games. The wrist strength that he’s got to be able to hit balls for six in extremely awkward areas is a talent you rarely see,” Phillips was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

Comparing his playing style to that of Suryakumar's, the New Zealand batter said their gameplay offers opportunities to the opposition to get them out early as well.

“I’ve got my strengths and he’s got his and we go about our jobs in different ways. And the way we both play presents opportunities for the opposition to get us out as well. It’s part of the risk and reward of middle-order cricket in T20.”

Phillips further predicted that the Indian's strike-rate might go higher in New Zealand, given the smaller field dimension.

“I could easily see [Yadav’s] strike rate being even higher here than it was in Australia, with the slightly smaller grounds and the pitches very similar, potentially a bit bouncier with a bit more grass on them. It’s going to be very interesting what sort of strike rates we see here.”

Team India are all set to play against hosts New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match on Sunday, November 20 in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

