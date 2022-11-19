Home / Cricket / ‘I’ve got my strengths and he’s got his’: NZ star on comparison with Suryakumar, makes bold prediction about IND batter

‘I’ve got my strengths and he’s got his’: NZ star on comparison with Suryakumar, makes bold prediction about IND batter

cricket
Published on Nov 19, 2022 06:45 PM IST

The meteoric rise of Suryakumar in the shortest format of the game has stunned quite a few contemporaries.

Suryakumar Yadav in action at the T20 World Cup 2022(Getty Images)
Suryakumar Yadav in action at the T20 World Cup 2022(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Suryakumar Yadav has earned himself the title of Indian Mr. 360, courtesey to his explosive strokeplay, sending the ball to almost every corner of the ground. The 32-year-old has finished as the third highest run scorer in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where India lost in the semifinals. He amassed over 1000 runs in 2022 and is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter.

The meteoric rise of Suryakumar in the shortest format of the game has stunned quite a few contemporaries. And one among them is New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, who feels he couldn't even dream of emulating some of the incredible shots that Indian plays with ease.

ALSO READ: 'His strike rate is highest when he bats there. He can go gung-ho in...': Karthik on Pant's ideal batting spot in T20Is

“He’s absolutely incredible. The things that he does I wouldn’t even dream of doing. I would love to try but we have very different games. The wrist strength that he’s got to be able to hit balls for six in extremely awkward areas is a talent you rarely see,” Phillips was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

Comparing his playing style to that of Suryakumar's, the New Zealand batter said their gameplay offers opportunities to the opposition to get them out early as well.

“I’ve got my strengths and he’s got his and we go about our jobs in different ways. And the way we both play presents opportunities for the opposition to get us out as well. It’s part of the risk and reward of middle-order cricket in T20.”

Phillips further predicted that the Indian's strike-rate might go higher in New Zealand, given the smaller field dimension.

“I could easily see [Yadav’s] strike rate being even higher here than it was in Australia, with the slightly smaller grounds and the pitches very similar, potentially a bit bouncier with a bit more grass on them. It’s going to be very interesting what sort of strike rates we see here.”

Team India are all set to play against hosts New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match on Sunday, November 20 in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
suryakumar yadav india vs new zealand india cricket team + 1 more
suryakumar yadav india vs new zealand india cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out