'I've had so many failures in my life...': Sanju Samson's emotional outpour after stellar century vs South Africa

India’s incredible top-order production continued in the decisive fourth match of the T20I series against South Africa, as Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both scored impressive tons to become the first pair of batters to score a century in the same innings in a Full Member T20I match. Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth T20I at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.(AFP)

India raced away to a score of 283/1, breaking all sorts of records along the way, with Samson registering his second century of the series, and third in his previous five matches. Currently in breathtaking form and having hammered home his claim as the heir to the opener position vacated by Rohit Sharma, Samson reflected on the significance of contributing to India in such a manner.

“It is a bit hard to tell right now since I'm breathing so fast,” Samson told broadcasters after his innings. “I have had so many failures in my life, got two hundreds and then two ducks, I kept on believing in myself, kept on working hard and it came off today. After a couple of failures there were a lot of things going on in my head, Abhishek helped me out early on and then Tilak as well.”

Samson and Abhishek Sharma scored a whirlwind 73-run partnership at the top, before TIlak joined Samson at the crease to notch up an unbeaten 210-run partnership, the highest-ever partnership in T20Is for any wicket. Tilak smashed 10 sixes, while Samson had 9. Four from Abhishek meant India hit 23 sixes in the innings, once again the most in a Full Member match.

‘I don’t like to talk much…'

Speaking about Tilak, who seems to have made the number three position his own as well, Samson said “I have had so many partnerships with him, he is a very young prospect and he is the future of Indian cricket and lovely to have a partnership with him.”

The Rajasthan Royals captain, however, also noted that it was important for him to keep focus and keep working on his game. “I don't like to talk much, last time I talked too much I got a couple of ducks, I would like to keep it simple and focus on what I can do. [This is] what our captain (Suryakumar Yadav) was expecting from us, and we are happy we made it happen.”

India finished their incredible year in T20s on a strong note, with an unbelievable record of 24 wins and just two losses in the entirety of 2024, including an unbeaten victory at the World Cup. However, India will have to wait until 2025 for their next set of T20Is, where Samson, Tilak and others are sure to return and continue playing this exhilarating form of cricket.