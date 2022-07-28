'I've seen headlines claiming I hit Waqar Younis and he hit me back': Out-of-favour Pakistan star makes huge remark

Over the past few years, Pakistan cricket team has seen a number of changes – especially in the white-ball formats. Since 2019, Pakistan have had a change in captain with Babar Azam succeeding Sarfaraz Ahmed; in fact, the latter is not even part of the white-ball squads in the recent past. Similarly, Mohammad Rizwan succeeded Ahmed in the wicketkeeping role and a number of players have lost their places in the squads – one of them being opener Ahmed Shehzad.

The 30-year-old made his last appearance for the side in a T20I in 2019, and has since not been considered for selection. Last month, Shehzad made headlines when he urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to make Waqar Younis' report (allegedly claiming that Shehzad needs to go back to domestic cricket to improve on his performances) public.

During a discussion on Pakistan's Samaa TV, Shehzad opened up on the allegations over his ‘indiscipline’ inside the Pakistan dressing room, insisting that all the stories are made up. The Pakistan star also revealed that he read a headline claiming that he and Waqar Younis were involved in a brawl.

“I have heard a lot about myself. I was only told to focus on cricket and that 'we don't listen to media'. I only had an aim to make my country proud. The 'enjoyments' I did, there's no one who didn't do that. I didn't commit any indiscipline,” Shehzad said.

“There is nothing hidden about me. Media made sure of that. I have even seen headlines claiming I hit Waqar Younis and he hit me back. So, if I had ever disturbed the dressing room environment, people would know. I was always a cheerful presence, kept the team's priority on top. If you have to make headlines, it's up to you.”

The 30-year-old opener further said that he always valued national interest over anything else.

“I had said earlier as well, it's only the people close to you who do these things, who can't see your progress. It's better if some things remain hidden. As far as my discipline is concerned, I haven't done anything that is against Pakistan. Every game I played, I committed my 100 percent. I don't have any regret,” said Shehzad, who has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is so far.

