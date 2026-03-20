Iyer and PBKS want to go one step further this time

Mohali: The moment Shreyas Iyer walked into the Punjab Kings (PBKS) event here, the room shifted. Conversations paused, cameras lifted in unison, and a wave of anticipation swept through the gathering. For a franchise still chasing its maiden IPL title, Iyer’s presence symbolises both belief and unfinished business. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Last season, under his astute leadership, PBKS came within touching distance of history before falling short in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was a campaign that reignited the franchise’s identity and restored faith among its supporters. Now, as a new season beckons, Iyer returns with a singular focus: to go one step further.

“It is great to be here ahead of a new IPL season,” Iyer said, composed yet purposeful. “We did well last year as a team, but now it’s about regrouping and planning for the next two months. Once the coach and the rest of the squad join in, we’ll sit together and map things out. Not just me — everyone in the team is eyeing the trophy this season.”

In the stands and across Punjab, Iyer has earned a unique moniker — “Sarpanch saab.” The title, rooted in rural Punjab’s cultural fabric, reflects leadership and trust. Interestingly, Iyer himself had to learn its meaning from a teammate.

“I honestly had no idea what ‘sarpanch’ meant when I first heard it,” he admitted with a smile. “I asked Arshdeep about it, and he explained that it refers to someone who leads a community. It feels special to receive that kind of love and warmth from fans.”

That bond between the captain and the team is mirrored in the dressing room, where Iyer’s relationship with head coach Ricky Ponting continues to be a cornerstone of PBKS’s resurgence.

Iyer’s own form has been central to that revival. Last season, he amassed 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07, finishing as PBKS’s top scorer and the sixth-highest overall in the tournament. Having already led KKR to an IPL title in 2024 and PBKS to a final, another strong season could reopen the doors to India’s T20I setup.

Yet, the journey back to the field this year hasn’t been straightforward. An abdominal injury sustained during an ODI in Australia forced Iyer into a challenging recovery phase.

“It’s always tough coming back from an injury,” he reflected. “I lost around seven kilos, which was significant. It took a lot of effort to regain that weight and get back into shape. But I enjoy challenges. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in to return and represent my team again.”

If Iyer is the face of PBKS’s ambition, Arshdeep Singh remains its heartbeat with the ball. The left-arm pacer, fresh off a successful T20 World Cup campaign with India, embodies the franchise’s faith in nurturing talent.

“When I first came here, they backed me completely and showed belief in my abilities,” Singh said. “They trusted me when not many others did. I really value that, and I want to stay here for a long time and win trophies for this team.”

Singh’s admiration for his captain is evident, but it comes with a grounded perspective on expectations.

“There isn’t much pressure when we’re out there competing,” he said. “I don’t think Shreyas feels it either. Maybe at Mullanpur, where our home record hasn’t been great, there’s a bit more awareness. But at the same time, the crowd support is incredible — it feels like 30,000 people are running with you.”

As PBKS gear up for another shot at glory, the narrative feels different this time. There is structure where there was once uncertainty, belief where there was once doubt. At the centre of it all stands Shreyas Iyer — the “Sarpanch” who has already led his side to the brink and now carries the promise of taking them all the way.

For Punjab Kings and their ever-hopeful fans, the message is clear: the wait for that elusive trophy may not last much longer.