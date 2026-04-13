Jacob Oram mocks Rilee Rossouw's IPL remark, response adds fuel to growing row with PSL: 'Did you say movie?'

Lately, questions regarding Indian Premier League comparisons have become a common mainstay in the Pakistan Super League. Now it was Islamabad United assistant coach Jacob Oram's turn, and the former cricketer couldn't control his laughter. After Islamabad United's six-wicket defeat to Hyderabad Kingsmen, Oram was asked about South African star Rilee Rossouw's recent claim that the IPL is 'more of a movie than actual cricket'. Jacob Oram was left in splits during a PSL press conference.

"Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind it, so it's a lot more of a movie than actual cricket," Rossouw had said.

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‘Did you say like a movie?’ Responding to the question, Oram laughed, saying, "Did you say like a movie?"

"They're similar tournaments, but they're very different. That's twice as long, the IPL," he continued.

"I haven't coached in the IPL. I played in the IPL and that was a long time ago and it has grown into a bit of a behemoth," he further added.

Opening up on his coaching experience in Pakistan, he said, "This is my first opportunity in the PSL and I'm loving it. The Islamabad United group, from staff to players, have been so welcoming. We are well looked after, well catered for, so far, so good here."

Although he did confess that he wished stadiums were fuller in Pakistan. "I'd love to have crowds here for that vibe and atmosphere," he said.