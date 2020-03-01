‘Jadeja Airlines, flying high’: Mohammad Kaif reacts to all-rounder stunning catch

cricket

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:40 IST

It was around 8:30 am in India when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a splendid catch to break a threatening ninth wicket stand between Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second India vs New Zealand Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Considering it was a Sunday, many might have still been on their beds in India and the rest rubbing sleep from their eyes. Even then it didn’t take much time for Ravindra Jadeja’s catch to start trending on social media. Such was the brilliance of Jadeja’s catch that Mohammad Kaif could not help but compare it with an aeroplane and calling it ‘Jadeja Arilines’.

In the 72nd over of New Zealand’s innings when Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson had already put on 50 runs to frustrate India, Jadeja grabbed a one-handed stunner at deep square leg to dismiss Neil Wagner, who had to depart after scoring 21 runs.

“Sir Jadeja for a reason! Jadeja Airlines, flying high! Terrific stuff,” tweeted, Kaif, who himself was regarded as one of India’s best fielders during his playing days.

Reacting to his catch, Jadeja said: “I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again.”

Earlier, Jadeja had taken a fine catch at backward point off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling to send back New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling.

Jadeja, who replaced R Ashwin in India’s playing XI in this also impressed with the ball. The left-handed bowler also took the important wickets of Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme. He finished with figures of 2 for 22.

On day two, India bundled out New Zealand on 235 runs in the second Test. However, in their second innings, Indian batsmen again struggled to tackle the New Zealand pacers and lost six wickets with a lead of just 97 runs.

India went to stumps at 90/6, with Trent Boult doing the majority of the damage with three wickets.