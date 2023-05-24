Jadeja continues social media onslaught, lands fresh jibe with ‘most valuable asset’ tweet after CSK reach IPL final

What is going on between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings? On the cricket field, nothing. In fact, Jadeja has picked up most Player of the Match awards for CSK in IPL 2023 and has played a pivotal role in taking them to their 10th IPL final after a disappointing season last year. But on social media, the story is a bit different. Jadeja has been sharing, tweeting, and liking content which has given rise to speculations of a possible rift between the yellow brigade and him.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with MS Dhoni(PTI)

To be fair to the star all-rounder, he hasn't named anyone or mentioned anything directly but his updates have been anything but simple. And late on Tuesday night after CSK beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the first Qualifier to advance to the final of IPL 2023, Jadeja took a fresh swipe at those diminishing his value and contributions as a CSK player.

Jadeja got the award for the 'most valuable asset of the match' for his all-round contributions. He scored 22 off 16 with the bat and then picked up the wickets of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller to end up with superb figures of 4 overs 2 for 18.

After the match, he posted the photograph of him holding the award and captioned it: "Upstox knows but..some fans don’t."

This was not the first time in IPL 2023 that Jadeja took a dig at the fans. In CSK's home match against DC, earlier this month, Jadeja made it quite clear that he doesn't particularly enjoy the fans chanting "Dhoni's" name when he is batting in the middle. He later on also liked a tweet which mentioned the "pain" he must be going through due to such behaviour from the crowd despite being one of the biggest match-winners for his side.

The star all-rounder had put out a cryptic tweet which his wife also quote tweeted after he was spotted having an intense discussion with Dhoni immediately after CSK's last group-stage match against DC.

The rift reports date back to last year's IPL when Jadeja was asked to step down as CSK's captain and hand the captaincy back to Dhoni following a disastrous first half of the tournament. Jadeja, who suffered an injury, did not play much after being removed as the captain.

There were reports that Jadeja might part ways with the four-time champions but nothing of that sort materialized as he continued to ply his trade for CSK this year and that too with great success.

Dhoni, for his part, heaped praise on Jadeja after their victory against the defending champions. "When Jaddu gets conditions like that, he is hard to hit. Not to forget the partnership between him and Moeen too," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation when asked about how he choked GT in their 173-run chase.

