Jadeja schools Shubman Gill for dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi's historic knock as 'lucky': ‘Some player on TV said…’

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja minced no words as he made his displeasure known with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 101-run blitz as his ‘lucky day’. Playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, the 14-year-old became the youngest-ever centurion in the history of the T20 tournament as he slammed a century off 35 balls at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Ajay Jadeja slams Shubman Gill for his comment on Vaibhav Suryavanshi(ANI/AFP)

Suryavanshi's knock was studded with eight fours and 11 sixes, and this innings helped Rajasthan Royals win the contest by eight wickets. The hosts chased down 210 runs with 25 balls to spare to take the wind out of Gujarat Titans' sails.

After Gujarat Titans' loss, captain Shubman Gill was asked to describe his feelings on seeing Suryavanshi's knock, and it was then that the India batter said that the left-hander had a lucky day and made the most of his chances.

“It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day,” said Shubman Gill while speaking to the host broadcaster.

Ajay Jadeja was not pleased with Gill dismissing the knock like this. The former India batter seemed to have more to say, but he was cut in between due to the post-match presentation.

“But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day,” said Jadeja while speaking to JioStar.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi lights up Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The left-hander showed no respect to senior India bowlers like Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as he went after them from ball No.1.

In the fourth over bowled by Ishant Sharma, Suryavanshi smashed 28 runs, while in another over dished out of Karim Janat, the youngster hammered 30 runs.

Suryavanshi, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, put on 166 runs for the opening wicket. He eventually walked back after scoring 101 runs off 38 balls. He was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

"All of us who played cricket, dreamt of cricket in a certain way, either in our drawing rooms or when we were playing with our friends. This is what you dream of. At 14 and 15, all of us must have dreamt different things. But this is what you actually dream about. This man has gone out there and lived that dream there. There's power. He'll be analysed a hundred times," said Ajay Jadeja.

"There are moments after seven overs that you have a strategic timeout. Great credit to Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour and the team, who have allowed him to just keep flowing and keep blossoming. And I think it's the mindset that blows me away more than anything," he added.