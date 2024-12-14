Menu Explore
Jaffna Titans continue form, Hambantota Bangla Tigers pick crucial win in Lanka T10 Super League

ANI |
Dec 14, 2024 11:35 PM IST

The rain has played spoilsport in the ongoing Lanka T10 Super League that is being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium but the spectators finally got to witness some action on Saturday.

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], : Rain disrupted the ongoing Lanka T10 Super League at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, but spectators finally witnessed some action on Saturday.

According to a release from the Lanka T10 Super League, Jaffna Titans continued their stellar performance in the competition, defeating Galle Marvels by 7 wickets.

Chasing a target of 106, Jaffna crossed the line in the 9th over. Openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Kusal Mendis dominated the opposition's bowling, forging a 53-run partnership for the first wicket in just 4.1 overs before Mendis was dismissed for 31 off 16 balls.

Kohler-Cadmore, who scored 32 off 21 balls, was then joined by Charith Asalanka, who contributed a brisk 25 off 11 before being dismissed. These top-order efforts were sufficient to secure the victory. Earlier, Galle Marvels began strongly with the bat but faltered in the middle overs, slumping to 84/7 before finishing at 105/7 in 10 overs.

In another match, Hambantota Bangla Tigers defeated Nuwara Eliya Kings by 7 wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

The Kings set a target of 83, which the Bangla Tigers chased down in 7.1 overs. Hambantota suffered an early setback when opener Mohammad Shahzad was dismissed on the first ball of the innings, but Kusal Perera anchored the chase with a quickfire 33 off 15 balls. Dasun Shanaka added 20 off 10, while Shevon Daniel remained unbeaten on 17 off 12, and Sabbir Rahman contributed an unbeaten 11 off 5 balls.

Earlier, Nuwara Eliya Kings were undone by Richard Gleeson, who claimed three wickets in a single over and finished with figures of 3/23 from 2 overs. Despite efforts from skipper Saurabh Tiwary and Benny Howell , the Kings managed only 82/6 in their 10 overs.

Meanwhile, the first match of the day between Colombo Jaguars and Kandy Bolts was abandoned without a toss due to rain.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

