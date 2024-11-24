Menu Explore
Jaiswal lifts India to 275-1 at lunch on day three

Reuters |
Nov 24, 2024 10:03 AM IST

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/:Cricket-Jaiswal lifts India to 275-1 at lunch on day three

By Joel Dubber

Jaiswal lifts India to 275-1 at lunch on day three
Jaiswal lifts India to 275-1 at lunch on day three

PERTH, - Australia's bowling attack was left dejected at lunch on day three of the first test in Perth, as India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal cruised to 141 not out to help take his team to 275-1, and a 321-run lead, on Sunday.

India were all out for 150 in the first innings after boldly electing to bat in seam-friendly conditions, and Australia were skittled for just 104 in response.

Resuming on 90 overnight, within the first half-hour Jaiswal brought up his fourth test hundred audaciously upper-cutting pacer Josh Hazlewood to deep fine leg.

The emerging sensation had a moment to contemplate his celebration as umpires checked for a four or six, and upon confirmation that it flushed the boundary rope he raised his arms and embraced his opening partner KL Rahul.

A missed run-out by captain Pat Cummins gave Jaiswal a life on 101 in the 63rd over, but five balls later Rahul feathered fast man Mitchell Starc to keeper Alex Carey to break the monster 201-run opening stand - India's highest Down Under.

Jaiswal, whose innings started conservatively, became increasingly aggressive as the ball aged and the fielders tired, bashing and slashing to force unorthodox field placements including a fly slip 15 metres in from the boundary.

His only false shot came when Cummins, around the wicket, cramped the batsman for room and a late cut flew just above the outstretched hand of Steven Smith at second slip.

Marnus Labuschagne failed to make an impact with his part-time medium pace, at one point presenting second-gamer Devdutt Padikkal with a rank full toss dispatched for four.

Australia's seamers did not make any inroads after taking the new ball, conceding 20 runs in a productive four overs for the visitors before the break.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On