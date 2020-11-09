James Vince tests positive for COVID-19

cricket

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:40 IST

England batsman James Vine has tested positive for coronavirus which has made his participation in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) doubtful. Vince was set to play for Multan Sultans in the playoff of PSL which is scheduled to be held on November 14.

According to a report carried by ESPNCricinfo.com, Vince is currently asymptomatic and will undergo a second COVID-19 test. However, the English cricketer is legally obliged to self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test.

The report further states that Multan Sultans are now looking at Joe Denly as a possible replacement for Vince. The latter has also signed up for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), but, his participation in that tournament is not under a cloud as the start date is still one month away.

Vince, a member of England’s World Cup-winning squad, has scored 155 runs in five innings before the tournament was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

This is the second major to the Sultans after Bangaldesh all-rounder Mahmudullah pulled out of the PSL after testing positive to the virus. He was roped in as the replacement for Moeen Ali by PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans.

The 34-year-old was scheduled to fly to Pakistan on Sunday night. But he has instead gone into self-isolation after his COVID-19 reports returned positive.