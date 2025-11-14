‘Japrit Bumrah’s name gets him wickets': Dale Steyn clean bowled by India pacer's mastery against South Africa

South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn was bowled over by Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian fast bowler produced a sensational display of bowling to return with a five-wicket haul that helped India skittle the Proteas for just 159 on the opening day of the first Test at Eden Gardens on Friday. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates(PTI)

Speaking on JioStar post-match show Cricket Live, Steyn broke down Bumrah’s mastery, saying the mere presence of the Indian spearhead is enough to create panic in dressing rooms around the world.

“Bumrah hits you with pace — 145, 140 km/h — it’s really quick. He doesn’t give anything away and still picks up wickets. That’s his mastery. His name brings a threat,” Steyn said. “In the dressing room, the discussion among batters will be: ‘Let’s see through his spell. Let’s not get out to him.’ But every time Bumrah bowls, he manages to pick a wicket or two, and that puts the other bowlers in a position to strike as well. His name gets him wickets, not just the areas he lands the ball in.”

Bumrah, 31, was unplayable through the morning as he ripped apart South Africa’s strong start. After the visitors reached 57 without loss in the first hour, Bumrah triggered the collapse by bowling Ryan Rickelton for 23 and then removing Aiden Markram for 31 with a rising delivery that Rishabh Pant snaffled behind the stumps.

The Indian quick returned throughout the innings to pick off key wickets, finishing with figures of 5 for 27, his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In doing so, he also became the first Indian fast bowler to take a five-for on the opening day of a home Test since Ishant Sharma achieved the feat in the 2019 day-night Test at the same venue.

Steyn noted that Bumrah’s spell offered a textbook lesson to fast bowlers on subcontinental pitches.

“Bumrah was the blueprint for the day. He hit the deck hard, didn’t bowl many half-volleys, targeted the stumps, and gave away very little. That’s exactly how the South Africans should have looked to bowl. If you follow that, you get the rewards like he did,” he said.

Kuldeep Yadav backed up Bumrah with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a pair of late strikes as South Africa folded inside 55 overs. India reached 37 for 1 in reply before bad light ended play, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 13 and Washington Sundar on 6.