"Jas" is just the best in the world!" Sachin Tendulkar's special praise for Bumrah

ANI |
Jan 05, 2025 01:15 PM IST

Bumrah displayed scintillating form throughout the Border-Gavaskar series and has his name in the history books. He ended BGT with 32 wickets, making him India's highest wicket-taker in a Test series against the Baggy Greens on Australian soil.

New Delhi [India], : India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, garnered special praise from 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar after ending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a record-breaking note.

His tally, at an exceptional average of 12.64, includes three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/76. In doing so, he surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of 31 wickets from the 1977-78 tour of Australia.

With his searing form and scorching pace, Bumrah's momentous effort was recognised after he was crowned with the Player of the Series award.

Even with Bumrah's unparalleled efforts, it wasn't enough to save India from a 3-1 series defeat, their first in the last 10 years. Sachin commended Australia's efforts but didn't forget to give a special mention to "the best in the world."

"Commendable performance by Australia to come back from 0-1 down and win the series 3-1. Congratulations to them for winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Special mention to @Jaspritbumrah93. "Jas" is just the best in the world!" Sachin wrote on X.

The moment after India got hammered with a 3-1 defeat, fans, analysts and former cricketers dissected the reason behind India's defeat.

While some criticised batters and some pointed out a lack of bowling support, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked out the first change seamer as the biggest difference between the two sides.

"Senior Batsmen have let down the team India for sure but First change seamer has been the biggest difference between the two teams if you dig deep.," Pathan wrote on X.

The consequence of India's 3-1 defeat ensured their absence from the World Test Championship final. Australia will defend its WTC mace against South Africa at the Lord's on June 11.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

