Jason Gillespie resigns as musical chairs continue in Pakistan cricket, Aaqib Javed named interim red-ball coach

Former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie resigned as head coach of Pakistan's Test side. Gillespie stepped down from the post days ahead of the important two-match Test series against South Africa. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Aaqib Javed as the interim red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. Pakistan's test team's head coach Jason Gillespie resigns (AP)

As per ESPNCricinfo, Gillespie was scheduled to leave for South Africa on Friday, however, hours before joining the Test side in Pakistan, he informed the PCB that he had no intention of boarding the flight.

Relations between Gillespie and PCB hit an all-time low after the Australian was angered by the non-renewal of high-performance red-ball coach Tim Nielsen's contract.

According to reports, Gillespie did not take too kindly to not being consulted or even told before the PCB made that decision. Nielsen also informed ESPNcricinfo that he was happy to continue and fully available for Pakistan's upcoming series, but he was told by the PCB management that his services were no longer required.

For the unversed, months earlier, ESPNcricinfo reported that PCB was planning to give the all-format coaching job to Aaqib Javed. However, PCB had then publicly slammed the report, saying Gillespie will continue to be the red-ball coach.

Pakistan's upcoming assignments

Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head coach will be the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour. The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26-30. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 3-7.

The Pakistan men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

Earlier, Gary Kirsten had stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball coach. Jason Gillespie was then asked to lead the charge in Australia for the white-ball series.

However, after the series against Australia, PCB named Aaqib Javed as the white-ball coach until the Champions Trophy 2025. The former Pakistan pacer will now be the interim red-ball coach of Pakistan as well.