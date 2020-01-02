e-paper
Home / Cricket / Jason Holder rested from first two ODIs against Ireland

Jason Holder rested from first two ODIs against Ireland

“The decision was taken to rest Jason due to the heavy workload he has had over the last year,” International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted West Indies’ selector Roger Harper as saying.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:27 IST
Asian News International
St John’s, Antigua
West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates a wicket.
West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates a wicket.(AP)
         

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for the first two games of their three-match series against Ireland starting from January 7 at Barbados.Holder is the only player to miss out from the ODI side that lost to India 2-1 recently.

Windies will face Ireland in three ODIs - the first two to be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados while the last will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The two sides will then contest in three T20Is scheduled for a later date.

“With an important year ahead for West Indies cricket, we saw this as the best opportunity to give him a break to recharge his batteries and refresh his mind so he could be ready to perform at his best as our Test captain throughout 2020, as the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket and an important member of the team in the white-ball formats”, the statement read.

“This series against Ireland offers us the opportunity to build on the performances in India, build confidence as a team and for individual players. Just like the series against Afghanistan, the Ireland series is an important one for us, one we must win,” Harper added.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

