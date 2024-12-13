Jasprit Bumrah a mixture of Denis Lillee, Andy Roberts, can reverse like Wasim, Waqar: Australia great Greg Chappell

India Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is arguably one of the best bowlers going around the world. The 31-year-old is currently ranked as the No.1 Test bowler and he achieved the feat after an eight-wicket haul in the Perth Test against Australia, where he led India to a resounding win in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Former Australia batter Greg Chappell heaped praise on the Indian quick, saying he has emerged as a "compelling figure." India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Pat Cummins. (AP Photo/James Elsby)(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout performer in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far, taking 12 wickets in 2 Tests. Having bowled 54 overs, the pressure is immense on the pacer going into the crucial Gabba Test as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy stands on level terms.

Bumrah has been leading the visitors' bowling attack and he showed the world what he is made of as he took five wickets in the first innings of the Perth Test after India were bowled out for 150. The pacer displayed great leadership skills as he led from the front to instill self-belief in the visitors' camp.

"Among the modern era’s firebrands, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a compelling figure, inviting comparisons not only to these stalwarts but also to current South African champion Kagiso Rabada," Chappell wrote in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I have always said that Dennis Lillee and Andy Roberts were the most complete fast bowlers that I faced. How does Bumrah, with his unorthodox action and masterful control, measure against these two and the other titans of modern fast bowling?" he further asked.

Speaking further, Greg Chappell said, "Bumrah, though less overtly combative, channels Lillee’s ability to unsettle batsmen. His deadly yorkers and disconcerting bounce – especially with his unorthodox release point and trajectory – echo Lillee’s capacity to dictate terms. Bumrah’s quiet intensity and precision make him a nightmare, much like Lillee’s unrelenting aggression.

"Bumrah shares Roberts’ cerebral approach. Both bowlers use subtle variations to outfox batsmen, relying on strategy rather than brute force. Bumrah’s spell in the 2018 Boxing Day Test against Australia – culminating in 6-33 – was a modern echo of Roberts’ game-changing bursts," he added.

Roberts and Bumrah's similarity in their bowling actions

Greg Chappell also noted how Andy Roberts had the same relaxed run-up as Jasprit Bumrah. "Roberts had a loping and relaxed run-up and a very strong shoulder action like Bumrah, and skidded onto you quite quickly, so it was important to be focused on the ball leaving the hand. I prepared for his full ball and thought about hitting him straight to keep me in a neutral position to present the full face of the bat as often as possible," wrote Chappell.

The right-arm fast Bumrah has so far played 42 Tests, taking 185 wickets at an impressive average of 19.96. The pacer is already on his way to becoming one of the greatest bowlers to come out of India.

"Bumrah mirrors this versatility. With 151 wickets at an average of 21.03 in just 30 Tests, his ability to excel in diverse conditions recalls Marshall’s dominance. Bumrah’s reverse swing on abrasive surfaces and his ability to seam and swing the ball under cloudy skies have been pivotal, evoking the same uncertainty that batsmen faced against Marshall. As Ian Botham famously remarked of Marshall, “He gave you no respite.” Today, batsmen echo similar sentiments about Bumrah," wrote Chappell.

"Bumrah’s ability to reverse the old ball has drawn comparisons to this iconic duo. His spells in the 2021 England series and 2022 South Africa tour showcased his mastery of reverse swing, leaving batsmen helpless against late-dipping yorkers – a hallmark of Wasim and Waqar," he added.

Greg Chappell then rounded off by saying if someone is standing in the way of Australia and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, then it is Bumrah.

"While the legends of yesteryear established the foundations, Bumrah is carving his own legacy – one that promises to inspire future generations of pacemen. Fast bowling, cricket’s most compelling spectacle, thrives through these icons. Bumrah, with his unorthodox brilliance, stands tall among them, embodying the heavy artillery that Ian Chappell so eloquently described," he said.

"Make no mistake, Bumrah stands between Australia and the Border/Gavaskar Trophy," Chappell added.