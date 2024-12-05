Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jasprit Bumrah among players nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

PTI |
Dec 05, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah among players nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Dubai, Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday nominated as one of the three contenders to win the ICC player of the month award for November following his magnificent performance in India's massive win by 295 runs over Australia in Perth while captaining the side.

Jasprit Bumrah among players nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
Jasprit Bumrah among players nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Bumrah led the Indian team in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener of the five-match Test rubber due to the birth of his second child.

The peerless fast bowler was nominated along with South African left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and Pakistan's Haris Rauf.

Bumrah returned to the top of the ICC men's Test bowling rankings in November and aims to win his second player of the month award.

Deputising for Rohit, stand-in skipper Bumrah produced electric spells with the ball, taking five for 30 in a memorable first innings display and three for 42 in the second to ensure India kept their hopes alive of a spot in next year's World Test Championship final.

Joining Bumrah on the shortlist is Jansen, who was impressive in the T20I series over India before dazzling with the ball in the Proteas' win by 233 runs against Sri Lanka in the Durban Test.

Completing the line-up is Rauf, who inspired Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia since 2002.

The ICC women's player of the month contenders for November include Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter, South Africa's Nadine de Klerk and Danni Wyatt-Hodge of England.

Akhter led from the front in her side's opening ODI duels over Ireland in Mirpur, whereas de Klerk topped the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for South Africa in their T20I series against England to earn her place among the nominees. The visitors can boast opener Wyatt-Hodge on the shortlist after a sparkling set of scores helped England claim the series 3-0.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On