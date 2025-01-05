India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah did not take the field on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after the Indian camp claimed that the fast bowler was suffering from 'back spasms'. However, speculations are rife that the injury could be a lot worse than the Indian team claimed, as former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said that the 'back spasms' claim was a smokescreen. Jasprit Bumrah did not take the field on Day 3 in Sydney

Bumrah had left the ground on Day 2 of the match and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, as reports emerged that he was taken for a scan. However, a senior journalist, Peter Lalor, revealed on Sunday morning that Bumrah went to the hospital to get an injection as a scanning machine was available to the Indian team at the SCG. "My mail is he didn't go for a scan," Lalor told Channel 7. “They have scanning machines in the dressing rooms. He went for an injection. Probably Cortisone.”

Bumrah had undergone surgery back in 2023 for a stress fracture in his back and hence India would be extra cautious with the current concern withy the Champions Trophy a month later. "He had a back spasm," teammate Prasidh Krishna told reporters at the end of Day 2 in Sydney. "He has gone for scans so the medical team is monitoring. We'll know (whether he will keep playing) when the medical team gets back to us."

Ponting fears Bumrah injury could be worse

As Bumrah did not even bowl during the warm-up on Day 3 in Sydney, Ponting suggested that the Indian camp were probably not entirely truthful about his injury. "It seemed like a real worry for me," Ponting said on Channel 7. "They said back spasms when he got back (to the SCG).

"[But] he's running up the stairs. He ran off the field. That's not signs or symptoms of back spasms. I will keep my fingers crossed and hope it is. I would love to see him take further part in this game and not be out for an extended period of time again like he was with the stress fractures a couple of years ago."