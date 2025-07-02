Jasprit Bumrah blamed as 'surprising' act laid bare after Edgbaston omission: 'You keep those cards close to your chest'

Amid the rising criticism over the Indian team management resting Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test match against England in Birmingham, former England fast bowler Stuart Broad blamed the 31-year-old for his "surprising" act before the start of the series. India's Jasprit Bumrah during the warm up before the match(Action Images via Reuters)

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed at the time of the announcement of the Test squad for the England tour that Bumrah would play just three of the five Test matches in the series to manage his workload. The fast bowler had incurred back spasms during the tour of Australia earlier this year, which resulted in him missing the Champions Trophy.

Later, in an interview with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports right before the start of the Test series, Bumrah revealed that he first communicated with the BCCI to discuss his workload management after sensing that he was being considered for the leadership role.

"I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won't be able to give [it my] all Test matches coming a five Test-match series. So then, yes, the BCCI was looking at me at leadership. But then I had to say no," he said.

Broad outlined Bumrah's statement, saying that he should not have made his plan to play just three Test matches in England public.

Admitting it was a "surprising" decision from India to rest Bumrah at Edgbaston after his performance in Leeds, Broad, speaking to Sky Cricket, said what was more baffling to him was the fast bowler's decision to reveal his plan, which he felt should have been kept a secret.

“A week is a very good time off for a fast bowler. “[Bumrah's omission] does surprise me and what also surprised me was him saying before the series he will only play three of the five Tests,” he said after Akash Deep replaced the 31-year-old in the playing XI.

“You keep those cards close to your chest and play each week as it comes. “They will definitely want Bumrah at Lord’s because of the movement you can get through the air."

Earlier on Tuesday, in the pre-match presser, India captain Shubman Gill had said that Bumrah, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first Test, was available for selection. However, India decided to rest him in Birmingham to keep him fresh for the third Test at the Lord's.

"Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there," Gill explained after losing the toss.