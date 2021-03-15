Jasprit bowled over by Sanjana: Twitter floods with congratulatory messages on Bumrah's wedding

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private event in Goa on Monday. Bumrah announced the news of their wedding by sharing a photo from the ceremony on Twitter, the caption of which read: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana".

Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms. Now that the 27-year-old has made it official, the netizens cannot keep calm.

Here are some of the best posts from the world of Twitter.

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.❤️ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

'The Paltan' was also quick to wish its speedster a happy married life.





Of course, one of the most loved accounts currently, the official handle of IPL team Rajasthan Royals was quick to put out the message and a suggestion.

Congratulations, guys! 🎉



We hear Maldives is great in April - May 😬 https://t.co/K3cBgz6cBS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2021

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also wished the couple.









How can Muhammad Sarim Akhtar (A.K.A. the 'Meme Guy') not wish the newly-wedded couple

The pacer has also been rested for the five-match T20I series against England keeping his workload management in mind.

