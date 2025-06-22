Jasprit Bumrah caught having animated chat with coach Gautam Gambhir in dressing room as India's bowlers struggle

Jasprit Bumrah cast a frustrated picture towards the end of Day 2 of the first Test against England and understandably so. He was by far the best bowler on display in the series opener of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but without proper support from the fielders and his fellow fast bowlers, England got away to challenge India's big first innings score (471) by reaching 209/3. The pace spearhead was seen having an animated chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room in the final hour of play on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah having a chat with Gautam Gambhir

It transpired in the 40th over of England's innings when Bumrah was off the field. Shardul Thakur, India's fourth seamer, was introduced into the attack for the first time in the match. During Thakur's uneventful first over, the cameras panned to the Indian dressing room, where Bumrah was seen doing all the talking. He didn't quite seem pleased with how things were proceeding in the Test match.

Bumrah gave India a good start by picking up a wicket in the first over of England's innings. He bowled a beautiful delivery that came in with the angle and then swung away to catch the outside edge of Zak Crawley's bat to dismiss him for 4. Bumrah then came very close to dismissing both Ben Duckket and Ollie Pope but the luck didn't go his way. Duckett survived a close LBW appeal and Ravindra Jadeja dropped him at gully while Pope edged a couple through the slip cordon.

Bumrah came back and bowled with the same venom in his second spell. He accounted for Ben Duckett when the left-hander inside edged one into his stumps for 62. This wicket helped Bumrah break Wasim Akram's long-standing record of picking the most wickets by an Asian bowler in SENA countries. Bumrah now has 147 wickets in 55 innings.

A couple of overs later, Bumrah should have got the wicket of Pope but for another drop catch. This time, the guilty party was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could not hold on to a sharp catch at third slip when Pope got an outside edge while trying to guide the ball. Pope went on to score a century.

Bumrah translated his displeasure into another wicket when he dismissed England's best player Joe Root towards the fag end of the day's play. Root was guilty of pushing at ball that bounced more.

He could have got another wicket in the last over of the day when Harry Brook was out caught but replays showed Bumrah had overstepped.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 471 in the first innings in their opening Test against England with skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring centuries.

Gil (147) and Pant (134) put on 209 runs for the fourth wicket after openers Jaiswal (101) and KL Rahul (42) had provided a strong start, putting on 91 runs for the first wicket.

Jaiswal scored 101 off 159 balls with 16 fours and a six, while Gill struck 19 fours and a six to make 147 off 227 balls.

Pant was the most belligerent of them as he hammered 12 fours and six sixes to make 134 off 178 balls for his seventh Test century, which is now the most for any Indian wicketkeeper-batter in the longest format.

Resuming at 359 for three on Day 2, India, however, lost seven wickets for 112 runs with Ben Stokes claiming 4/66 and Josh Tongue taking 4/86.