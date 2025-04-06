Jasprit Bumrah confirms he 'got the clearance' to play again in heartwarming renuion with Trent Boult before RCB clash

There was a buzz of optimism around the Mumbai Indians camp on Sunday as Jasprit Bumrah marked his return ahead of their next IPL 2025 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Indian pace spearhead, who’s been recovering from a troublesome back injury, was seen sharing a warm moment with teammate Trent Boult at the Wankhede Stadium — a reunion that MI later posted on social media, much to the delight of fans. Jasprit Bumrah meets Trent Boult after joining MI squad(X)

Bumrah has been out of action since January after injuring his back on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. The setback forced him out of the remainder of the match — where Australia sealed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 — and subsequently sidelined him from India’s home series against England and the Champions Trophy in February-March.

Following medical advice, Bumrah was required to take a five-week rest before beginning his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His progress was closely monitored, but there was official confirmation on whether the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had cleared him to play competitive cricket again.

Bumrah, however, has confirmed that he has, indeed, been cleared to play again. “Finally got the clearance,” Bumrah told Boult.

Watch:

The heartening visuals of Bumrah back in MI colours — joined by his wife Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angad — lifted the mood among MI fans, as the side has been struggling to find momentum this season. With just one win from their opening four matches, the five-time champions are languishing in the bottom half of the table and are in desperate need of a turnaround.

The only previous IPL season Bumrah missed was in 2023, when a serious back injury had ruled him out of the entire campaign, requiring surgery. Now, with 165 wickets in 133 matches, his return could not be more timely for a side searching for inspiration.

While initial reports had suggested he could be in contention for MI’s match against Delhi Capitals, his interaction with the squad ahead of the RCB game has sparked fresh hope. For now, MI fans will keep their fingers crossed — hoping their trump card is ready to roll his arms when it matters most.