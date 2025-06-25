Jasprit Bumrah dragged into awkward Prasidh Krishna comparison after India quick's costly figures vs England

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan wasn't too pleased with Prasidh Krishna's outing in the first Test against England in Leeds. Prasidh gave India the opening breakthrough after a long wait in the second innings when he dismissed Zak Crawley after an 188-run stand, and also ignited hopes by dismissing Ollie Pope cheaply. However, the tall pacer leaked runs, conceding at 6.10 runs/over throughout his 15 overs. Prasidh was expensive in the first over too, conceding over 6 rpo in 20 overs, albeit with three wickets to his name. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley, catch taken by Karun Nair(Action Images via Reuters)

Talking about his performance in the game, Pathan pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah has a better economy rate in T20s than Prasidh had in the Headingley Test.

"Just look at his economy combining both the innings. He is at No. 2 in terms of the worst economy for a fast bowler in history. Bumrah has this economy in T20s, nearly 6.50. So he will have to concentrate on his economy. He has good height and pace. He will have to learn as soon as possible how to bowl a consistent area according to the batter," Pathan said on Sony Sports Network.

Prasidh was unsurprisingly the most expensive pacer in the match, although Gautam Gambhir, the Indian head coach, had words of encouragement for him in the post-match press conference. He felt that Prasidh, who got five wickets in the match, has “all the ingredients of becoming a very good Test match bowler.”

Bumrah, meanwhile, was India's lone warrior for much of England's first innings with the bat, as he picked up a five-wicket haul. To make matters worse, India endured sloppy fielding efforts all through the Test, with Bumrah alone missing out on three chances to get early wickets in the first innings.

Next Test from July 2

Shubman Gill's India will regroup on July 2 for the second Test at Edgbaston, but major concerns loom over the bowling unit, particularly Jasprit Bumrah’s availability. Gambhir reaffirmed after the Headingley defeat that Bumrah would not feature in more than three Tests this series, casting immediate doubt on his inclusion for the next match.

If Bumrah is rested, India’s pace attack will look severely undercooked. Mohammed Siraj, who was erratic in the first Test, would likely be asked to spearhead a unit lacking both experience and consistency, a worrying prospect for a side already battling cracks in its bowling discipline.