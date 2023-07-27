Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah gives major boost to India, star pacer to return for Ireland series

"We'll try to make sure he gets to play enough matches before the World Cup," Rohit Sharma told reporters about Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the 1st One Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies on Wednesday. Eagerly waiting for Bumrah to join the Indian camp, Rohit and Co. are expected to receive a major boost in the coming days as the star pacer is closing on his long-awaited comeback. Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in New Zealand in March, was recently seen bowling at full tilt. India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of Australia's captain Aaron Finch(AP)

Out of action since September 2022, pace ace Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Speedster Bumrah has been at the NCA since April this year following a recurring back injury. The senior pacer had missed the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and the entire edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per previous reports, Bumrah was tipped to make his return to the Indian side for the Asia Cup 2023.

Bumrah to return before Asia Cup 2023

However, the fast bowler is eyeing an early return as he is likely to get picked for India's away series against Ireland. Speaking to news agency ANI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that Bumrah is totally fit and he might travel to the United Kingdom for the Ireland series. According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, the selectors can pick Bumrah in India's squad for the Ireland series. Team India is expected to announce their squad for the Ireland series this week. Former world champions India will play three T20Is against hosts Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23.

Earlier, the BCCI mentioned in a media release that Bumrah has been bowling at ‘full intensity’ in the nets. If Bumrah makes the cut for the three-match T20I series, the pacer will tour Ireland for the second time. In 2018, Bumrah fractured his left thumb in the first T20I of the bilateral series. After picking up an injury in the Ireland series, Bumrah missed the first half of the England tour at the time. Pacer Bumrah has not played for Rohit and Co. since India's T20I series against Australia at home in September 2022. The 29-year-old last played an ODI game against England England at Lord's in 2022. Bumrah has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for the Asian giants.

