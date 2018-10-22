Jasprit Bumrah gets nostalgic after 5-year-old Pakistani kid copies his bowling action - Watch

Starting as a white-ball specialist, Jasprit Bumrah has developed into an integral part of the Indian team across all formats. In fact, ever since making his debut in the longest format in South Africa, Bumrah has grown from strength to strength. His rise has also seen young kids trying to emulate his bowling action and the latest one to do so is a young kid from Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, a Pakistan national posted a video of the kid bowling like Bumrah which read: “5 Years Old kid from pak is a big fan of You.. after watching you in the recently concluded Asia cup every time he tries to bowl like him. Anyway, Happy Birthday @virendersehwag Sir😊”

Moved by the effort of the kid, a nostalgic Bumrah replied: “As a kid, I remember how I used to copy the actions of my cricketing heroes. 🏏

It’s a wonderful feeling to see kids copying my action today.😃 #childhoodflashbacks #Grateful #nostalgia”

Having bowled his heart out during the Asia Cup, Bumrah is currently enjoying a break from international cricket as the Indian national selectors decided to ensure that he is fresh and raring to go against Australia when the Indians travel Down Under at the end of the year. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 28 wickets in 6 Tests, 72 wickets in 41 ODIs and 43 wickets in 35 T20Is.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:19 IST