Jasprit Bumrah irritated, baffled Ben Stokes argues with on-field umpires after ladybugs invade Lord's in bizarre delay

Play was briefly interrupted at Lord’s on Thursday afternoon as a swarm of flying ladybugs descended onto the ground, causing unexpected irritation among players during the final session of Day 1 in the third Test between India and England. In an otherwise intense day of cricket, the unexpected intrusion by the harmless insects brought an unusual pause in proceedings at the Home of Cricket. Jasprit Bumrah and Ben Stokes were left irritated with the situation(X)

Jasprit Bumrah, who had just returned for a new spell, was seen visibly swatting the bugs away from his face as Akash Deep was preparing to bowl. England captain Ben Stokes, too, appeared frustrated as he repeatedly motioned toward the umpire, pointing to the bugs swirling around the pitch.

With visibility and concentration compromised, players from both sides briefly halted play and gathered for discussions with the umpires. While no formal delay was announced, the moment stood out for its bizarre and amusing detour from the otherwise gritty cricket on display.

Watch:

Earlier in the day, it was Joe Root who brought his trademark composure to a fluctuating England innings. With England losing quick wickets, first at 44/2 and then at 172/4, Root’s unbeaten 99 by stumps was a masterclass in patience and placement. He anchored the innings for over five hours on a slow, slightly two-paced pitch that did not allow free stroke-making.

Root’s calm presence under pressure vindicated Ben Stokes' decision to bat first, especially after India’s pacers, led by Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, and a surprise weapon in Nitish Kumar Reddy, posed constant questions in the morning.

The pitch offered enough for both pacers and spinners, and India rotated their options well. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bowled 20 of the 83 overs in the day, keeping the pressure tight. India’s fielders backed them up well, even as the sun beat down over the Lord’s outfield.

Root, meanwhile, reached several milestones during his knock. He became the first player to score 3,000 Test runs against India and registered his 23rd half-century in 33 Tests against them. His unbroken 79-run stand with Stokes steadied England after the dismissals of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in quick intervals, and brought some balance to a hard-fought opening day.

At stumps, England were 251/4. With Stokes battling a groin issue and Root just one run short of his 37th Test ton, Day 2 promises more drama, hopefully, without another ladybug invasion.