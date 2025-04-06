Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad ahead of RCB tie; Sanjana, son Angad feature in GOT-themed 'Lion is back' clip

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. However, it is unlikely that he would feature in the game, having just returned from a long injury break. Will Jasprit Bumrah feature in RCB game on Monday?(PTI)

Bumrah was out with a back injury he incurred during the final Test match against Australia in Sydney in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year. The BCCI medical team had advised him to offload for five weeks starting in early January, and hence, he missed the white-ball campaign against England at home and was not part of the Champions Trophy journey either. After having back surgery, he went to rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

In recent weeks, the 31-year-old gradually built up his bowling workload as he neared his final round of fitness tests, and only after receiving clearance from the BCCI's medical staff did he join the MI squad.

Mumbai announced his return on Sunday in a Games of Thrones-themed video posted on Instagram, captioned: "Ready to roar." In the video, Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, is seen telling his son Angad, “In 2013, there was a cub who entered the jungle. A jungle full of runs and sixes and boundaries. Where everyone was scared, he showed courage. Over the years, he fought many battles. He fought for survival and for pride. He won and lost, but never gave up. These battles left him with scars, but these cars did not ruin him. Once a cub, now a lion. The lion is back. He is back to be the king of the jungle again.”

Mumbai Indians have played four matches so far in IPL 2025, with a 1-3 win-loss record. In Bumrah's absence, the team introduced fresh faces like Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, and Ashwani Kumar, while Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar took charge of the pace attack. Hardik Pandya, who also contributes with the ball, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL in the previous game, has provided additional support in the seam department.

Since making his debut in 2013, Bumrah has been a vital cog in MI's bowling machinery, amassing 165 wickets in 133 matches. The only season he previously missed was in 2023, due to a back surgery.