Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Champions Trophy group stage matches, told to report at NCA due to swelling on his back

India are likely to incur a major setback even before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy as the fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to miss out on the group stage matches owing to his injury. Bumrah had incurred back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this month. India's Jasprit Bumrah in action bowling(REUTERS)

According to a report in The Indian Express, Bumrah has been asked to report at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru owing to a swelling on his back. BCCI's selection committee, who met in Mumbai on Saturday to pick the T20I squad for the upcoming home series against England, have been given an update on Bumrah's injury status. Notably, India have sought an extension in announcing their Champions Trophy squad, although the deadline for submitting the provisional list for the ICC tournament is Sunday (January 12).

The report further added that the Bumrah situation has left selectors pondering whether to pick the 31-year-old from the 15-member list or add him to the reserves category. BCCI is likely to submit the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, but with teams allowed to make changes to the list until February 12, the selectors are likely to wait and monitor Bumrah's fitness update before taking the final call closer to the start of the tournament.

Bumrah to be fit by first week of March

A BCCI source told the national daily that Bumrah is expected to be fit by the first week of March. India's Champions Trophy group-stage matches will end on March 2 in Dubai.

“He (Bumrah) will be going to NCA for his rehabilitation. The initial report says he doesn’t have a fracture but has swelling on his back. So the NCA will monitor his recovery and he will be there for three weeks. But even after that, he will have to play a match or two, even if they are practice games organised to check his match fitness,” said the source.

Champions Trophy will begin on February 19 in Pakistan. India's campaign will start with their opener against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium, followed by the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 at the same venue, before they end their group-stage journey with a clash against New Zealand.