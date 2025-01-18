Jasprit Bumrah named in India's Champions Trophy squad but there's a catch; Sanju Samson out; Shubman Gill vice-captain

Captain Rohit Sharma will lead India's star-studded squad at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hoping to win the title for the first time since 2013. India, the two-time winners, are bolstered by the availability of Jasprit Bumrah; however, his participation remains contingent on fitness. Hence, as a precaution, Harshit Rana has been added as his backup. If Bumrah does play, with him will be the returning Mohammed Shami, who will make his comeback to India's ODI setup. Jasprit Bumrah's participation remains 'subject to fitness'(Getty)

Bumrah and Shami will reunite with Arshdeep Singh, the country's most successful bowler from 2024, as India's third front-line seamer. The same squad will play the three-ODI series against England starting February 6.

Despite being in rollicking form, there was no place for Karun Nair in the squad. The Vidarbha captain has been belting runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 752 of them with five centuries at an average of 752, and captured the attention of none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar less than 24 hours ago. However, Nair, as BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar confirmed, fell behind in the pecking order to those who play more regularly with the national team.

What do you make of India's Champions Trophy squad?(HT)

Shubman Gill named Rohit Sharma's deputy, no place for Sanju Samson

Shubman Gill has been appointed the team's vice-captain, taking over the reins from KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya was Rohit's deputy in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but with him getting injured, the responsibility was reportedly handed over to KL Rahul. However, when India played their last ODI series – against Sri Lanka in July 2024, Gill took over the post but without any official announcement. Nonetheless, putting an end to all the suspense, the BCCI shortlisted him for the responsibility.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has earned his maiden ODI call-up after burning up the charts in Tests last year. Along with him, the batting responsibilities will be handled by the experienced Virat Kohli, Gill, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant has been named the squad's sole wicketkeeper, with no backup included, leaving Sanju Samson out of contention. However, if the need arises, Rahul can don the gloves like he did during the World Cup. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav makes his return following a groin injury.

India squad for Champions Trophy and England ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (Bumrah's back-up).