Jasprit Bumrah provides crucial update on Mohammed Shami's Team India comeback: '... you might see him in Australia'

Team India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, provided a crucial update on Mohammed Shami as the latter made a return to competitive cricket last week during the Ranji Trophy. Shami was nursing an injury he sustained during the 2023 World Cup, and missed all of India's action since then. While he wasn't named in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, speculations were rife that Shami could now be added to the team. Jasprit Bumrah talking to reporters(AP)

Bumrah has all but confirmed it, as he expressed hope that the star right-arm pacer would join the squad soon. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st Test in Perth, Bumrah was asked on an update on Shami, and the pacer stated that the team management is “keeping a keen eye” on his return.

“Shami bhai has started to play cricket, and obviously, he is an integral part of this team. I'm sure the management is also keeping a keen eye (on him). Hopefully, things fall in place and you might see him here as well,” said Bumrah.

After an extended recovery period, the seasoned pacer recently marked his return to professional cricket, featuring for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Shami made an immediate impact on his comeback, claiming four wickets in the first innings to signal his readiness for competitive cricket.

Reports have earlier suggested the experienced bowler could join the team midway through the five-match series, adding firepower to India's pace attack.

India eye hat-trick of series wins

While Team India land in Australia on the back of a shocking 0-3 clean-sweep series defeat at home to New Zealand, the side will be hopeful for a major turnaround in form. In addition to the series, a place in the final of the World Test Championship will also be at stake, as India will aim at producing a strong outing in the opening Test in Perth.

The Indian team registered 2-1 victories over its last two Test tours Down Under (2018/19 and 2020/21), and haven't lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy since 2014/15, when a Michael Clarke-led side registered a 2-0 win in a four-match home series.