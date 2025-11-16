Jasprit Bumrah puts his arm around Temba Bavuma to end ‘bauna’ row immediately after South Africa beat India in Kolkata

Moments after India's loss against South Africa by 30 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah was seen running towards the Proteas captain, Temba Bavuma and explaining his side of the story after a raging controversy. It is worth mentioning that on Day 1 of the Kolkata Test, Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were involved in a major row after one of their remarks went viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah approached Temba Bavuma moments after India's loss. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

During one leg-before wicket appeal in the 14th over of the innings against Bavuma, Bumrah and Pant were seen discussing a possible review, and it was then that the stump mic caught them saying, “bauna bhi hai”, a phrase several viewers interpreted as a jibe at Bavuma’s height.

It is worth mentioning that the Hindi word bauna is mostly used to describe someone with dwarfism, and the casual use of the word for a shorter individual can be considered offensive.

Considering the nature of social media and how everything can gather steam in no time, the comment went viral and even attracted the attention of South Africa's batting coach, Ashwell Prince. It is fair to say that even Bavuma was aware of what was said and its implications.

However, as soon as the final wicket of the match fell, Bumrah approached Bavuma for a short chat, and he was seemingly explaining his side of the story. The pacer also put his hands around Bavuma's shoulders.

The Proteas captain was more than willing to hear what the Indian speedster had to say, and the proceedings concluded with a handshake between the two.

South Africa's famous win

South Africa pulled off a miraculous win on Sunday against India, as the visitors defended 123 and won the contest by 30 runs. Simon Harmer took four wickets in the second innings as no Indian batter apart from Washington Sundar (31) showed the stomach for a fight.

Earlier on Day 3, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma led from the front as he returned with an unbeaten knock of 55, helping the Proteas set a target of 124 runs for India. Bavuma was the lone batter in the entire Test to hit a half-century.

In the dying few minutes of the contest, Axar Patel threatened to take the game away as he hit 16 runs off Keshav Maharaj's bowling; however, the left-hander ended up losing his wicket to the same over. From there on, it took just one delivery for South Africa to wrap up the match as Mohammed Siraj was dismissed on his very first delivery.

Earlier, Shubman Gill was ruled out of the first Test as the BCCI confirmed he would not bat in the second innings owing to a neck spasm.